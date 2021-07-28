" />CDC Recommends The Vaccinated Wear Masks In Areas With Low Vaccination Rates – EastTexasRadio.com
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Rocky Point Adventures Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice

CDC Recommends The Vaccinated Wear Masks In Areas With Low Vaccination Rates

Clint Cooper 3 hours ago

 

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended wearing masks in kindergarten through 12th-grade schools. The updated CDC guidelines also called for face cover for other indoor areas in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging. This change comes around two months after officials stated that those vaccinated did not need face coverings. That was before the highly contagious Delta variant became the dominant strain across the country. Texas is behind California, with active cases of COVID totaling 7,961 active cases. Hopkins has 61-active, Lamar County 116, and Titus 56,

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     