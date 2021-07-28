CDC Recommends The Vaccinated Wear Masks In Areas With Low Vaccination Rates

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended wearing masks in kindergarten through 12th-grade schools. The updated CDC guidelines also called for face cover for other indoor areas in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging. This change comes around two months after officials stated that those vaccinated did not need face coverings. That was before the highly contagious Delta variant became the dominant strain across the country. Texas is behind California, with active cases of COVID totaling 7,961 active cases. Hopkins has 61-active, Lamar County 116, and Titus 56,