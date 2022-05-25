cypress basin hospice
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Young Title Company Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
DV Retail Header Apr 2022
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Massacre At Uvalde Elementary School

Robb Elementary School

A mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas’ elementary school killed 19 children and two teachers. Hospitals treated both students and adults for injuries, and officers killed the suspected gunman Salvador Ramos, 18. The DPS reports that the incident began with a family disturbance where the suspect allegedly shot his grandmother. Ramos fled that scene but crashed near the Robb Elementary School, entered the school, and opened fire. A tactical Border Patrol officer confronted Ramos and killed him. Two officers, including the Border Patrol agent, were reportedly injured but are expected to survive. The children killed were between seven and ten in the second, third and fourth grades. The gunman allegedly acted alone.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     