Massacre At Uvalde Elementary School

Robb Elementary School

A mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas’ elementary school killed 19 children and two teachers. Hospitals treated both students and adults for injuries, and officers killed the suspected gunman Salvador Ramos, 18. The DPS reports that the incident began with a family disturbance where the suspect allegedly shot his grandmother. Ramos fled that scene but crashed near the Robb Elementary School, entered the school, and opened fire. A tactical Border Patrol officer confronted Ramos and killed him. Two officers, including the Border Patrol agent, were reportedly injured but are expected to survive. The children killed were between seven and ten in the second, third and fourth grades. The gunman allegedly acted alone.