Mathews Auto Group Honors Two North Lamar ISD Employees Through Pay It Forward Program

Two outstanding North Lamar ISD employees have been recognized by the Mathews Auto Group Pay It Forward Program for their dedication and service to the students and staff of North Lamar. This month’s recipients are Glenda Parson, Director of Technology, and Linda Tidwell, a valued member of the Transportation Department.

Both employees were nominated by their co-workers for their hard work, positive attitudes, and the lasting impact they make in their roles.

Colleagues praised Glenda Parson for her problem-solving skills and commitment to keeping operations running smoothly. “Glenda is always quick to fix a problem and helps us keep things running smoothly so teachers can teach and students can learn,” one coworker shared.

Ms. Linda Tidwell was also recognized for her cheerful spirit and unwavering dependability. A coworker noted, “Ms. Linda is a dependable, cheerful, and kind-hearted team member who goes above and beyond to support others, no matter the task. For over six years, she has faithfully transported our students with care, always greeting them with a smile and adapting to schedule changes without complaint. Her strong work ethic, reliability, and genuine desire to help make her a truly valued part of our team.”

The Pay It Forward program by Mathews Auto Group celebrates individuals who make a difference in their workplaces and communities. North Lamar ISD is proud to celebrate both Ms. Parson and Ms. Tidwell for their continued commitment to excellence and compassion.