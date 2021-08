It’s that time of the month to award two staff members at NORTH LAMAR ISD from Mathews Auto Group. They dropped off some gift cards to congratulate Sandra Bramhall & Shannon Ausmus on being recognized for employees of the month. Mathews Auto Group appreciates the commitment they make on a daily basis with such a positive attitude . Thank you for letting us be partners in something so special.

From Our Family To Yours!

THANK YOU

TIM ANDERSON, GM