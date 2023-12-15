Mathews Auto Group Pays It Forward To Prairiland ISD

From Mathews Auto Group: It’s that time of the month to award two staff members at PRAIRILAND ISD. We presented two $250 cash awards to congratulate Bethany Winters and Laura Cervantes on being recognized for employees of the month. We also surprised admin staff Heather Gray and Beverley Reavis with the same award as well. Mathews Auto Group appreciates the commitment they make on a daily basis with such a positive attitude. Thank you for letting us be partners in something so special.

From Our Family To Yours!