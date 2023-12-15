Sandlin Header 2022
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Denny’s Paris Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

Mathews Auto Group Pays It Forward To Prairiland ISD

From Mathews Auto Group: It’s that time of the month to award two staff members at PRAIRILAND ISD. We presented two $250 cash awards to congratulate Bethany Winters and Laura Cervantes on being recognized for employees of the month. We also surprised admin staff Heather Gray and Beverley Reavis with the same award as well. Mathews Auto Group appreciates the commitment they make on a daily basis with such a positive attitude. Thank you for letting us be partners in something so special.
From Our Family To Yours!

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved