MAU Kimberly-Clark Job Fair Tuesday

Eric Kauffman 5 hours ago

MAU is helping people get back to work by holding a job fair for the MAU team at Kimberly-Clark, Tuesday, July 6, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Hampton Inn of Paris. Interested candidates will have the opportunity to interview instantly for forklift operator, packer, general laborer weekend shift, material prep associate, and machine operator. All positions offer a recently increased starting pay of $14.25 per hour and the opportunity to earn overtime. Qualified candidates will receive job offers on the spot.

