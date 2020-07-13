MAU Workforce Solutions Holding A Virtual Hiring Event For Kimberly-Clark

MAU Workforce Solutions to hold a Virtual Hiring Event

Paris, TX – July 2020 – MAU Workforce Solutions is holding a virtual hiring event to fill immediate job openings for machine operators on the MAU with the Kimberly-Clark team.

Virtual Hiring Event Details

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

MAU is looking for qualified candidates to join the team at Kimberly-Clark. Candidates do not need a high school diploma or GED to be eligible to apply.

To attend the virtual hiring event:

Reserve a spot during event hours , and an MAU Representative will get in touch within 20 minutes. Reserve a spot outside of event hours* , and an MAU Representative will get in touch at their earliest convenience.

*Reserving your spot outside of event hours means anytime between July 8 and July 21, 2020.