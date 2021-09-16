MAU Workforce Solutions to Hold Hiring Event on Sept. 23

PARIS, TX – MAU Workforce Solutions is holding a hiring event at the Hampton Inn from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, to fill immediate job openings with the MAU team at Kimberly-Clark in Paris. By attending the hiring event, candidates will go through the entire interview process, attend orientation and be given next-step instructions on the same day.

Hiring Event Details

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, September 23

Hampton Inn

3563 NE Loop 286

Paris, TX 75460

Interested candidates can reserve their spot for the event by going to www.mau.com/kc-event. Interviews will be conducted every 10 minutes. Interested candidates can select the time that best accommodates their schedule. Priority will be given to candidates with a scheduled interview time. Walk-ins are welcome, but a specific or immediate time slot cannot be guaranteed.

Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to interview for the following positions: forklift operator, machine operator or packer. Associates on the MAU team at Kimberly-Clark are eligible to receive great benefits, including weekly pay, paid vacation and health benefits.

About MAU

MAU Workforce Solutions is an independent, family-owned company that since 1973 has provided global staffing, recruiting and outsourcing solutions dedicated to making people’s lives better. For more about MAU, visit www.mau.com