MAU Workforce Solutions to hold Instant Interviews

Paris, TX – July 2021 – In response to the labor shortage in Texas, Governor Abbott announced that Texas would opt-out federal unemployment benefits relating to Covid-19. Now, more than ever, Texans need fast access to work opportunities. MAU Workforce Solutions is helping people get back to work by holding instant interviews for the MAU team at Kimberly-Clark every Wednesday and Thursday during the month of July.

Interested candidates do not need to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will be available from 9:00 a.m. until noon, and 1:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Instant Interview Details

Wednesdays and Thursdays in July

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

NE Texas Workforce Center

5210 39th St SE

Paris, TX 75460

Qualified candidates will have the opportunity to interview for the following positions: forklift operator, machine operator or packer. All of which come with the newly increased hourly wage. MAU encourages employees to have a work-life balance; overtime is not mandatory, but available if needed.

Interested candidates can visit www.mau.com/paris-walkins to learn more about instant interviews.

About MAU

MAU Workforce Solutions is an independent, family-owned company that since 1973 has provided global staffing, recruiting and outsourcing solutions dedicated to making people’s lives better. For more about MAU, visit www.mau.com.

To find out more information about current openings with MAU in Paris, please visit: https://www.mau.com/paris.