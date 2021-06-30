MAU Workforce Solutions to Hold Job Fair

Paris, TX – July 2021 – In response to the labor shortage in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott announced that Texas would opt-out federal unemployment benefits relating to COVID-19. Now, more than ever, Texans need fast access to work opportunities. MAU is helping people get back to work by holding a job fair for the MAU team at Kimberly-Clark.

Job Fair Details

Tuesday, July 6

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hampton Inn

3563 NE Loop 286

Paris, TX 75460

At the event, interested candidates will have the opportunity to interview instantly for the following manufacturing positions on the MAU at Kimberly-Clark team: forklift operator, packer, general laborer weekend shift, material prep associate and machine operator. All positions offer a recently increased starting pay up to $14.25 per hour and the opportunity to earn overtime. Working overtime is not mandatory, however it is available for those wanting to earn overtime pay.

Qualified candidates will receive job offers on the spot, and candidates hired on July 6 will be eligible to receive a $20 food or gas gift card after completing their first week of work.

MAU is taking all necessary precautions to ensure everyone’s safety. All of the in-person interviews will be contact free, and all attendees are required to wear a face mask to the event. Interested candidates can visit www.mau.com/paris-job-fair to learn more about the instant interviews event.