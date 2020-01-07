Maxey House Book Club Info

Maxey House Book Club: The Readers of the Broken Wheel Recommend. Join them as they continue the Maxey House Book Club! Every month, they will get together and discuss a different book. They will meet in person at the Blind Pig, located at 129 South Main Street in downtown Paris, at 7:00 pm. On January 17, we will be reading and discussing The Readers of the Broken Wheel Recommend by Katarina Bivald.

If you can’t make a meeting in person or you just can’t wait until the meeting to start the discussion, no problem! They also have an online book club and discussion page. Join them in their Maxey House Book Club Facebook group (https://www.facebook.com/groups/maxeyhousebookclub/), where you can find more information about the online version of the book club. Please note that it is up to the book club participants to find their own copies of the books/works to read. While reading the books/works is not required, it is suggested in order to best participate in the discussions.