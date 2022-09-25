Maxey House Hosts Photography and Archeology Events

PARIS, Texas –– Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site is hosting two community events in early October: East Texas Photography on Friday the 7th and Archeology Day on Saturday the 8th. The East Texas Photography event will exhibit the photography of Paris locals Donna Spurgin of Angel Girl Photography and Troy Phoenix. Rarely seen Maxey Collection photographs will also be on display and staff will be available to discuss how historians and museums use photography to interpret history. The East Texas Photography event is at 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Friday, October 7. Tickets are $5 (cash preferred) and includes a self-guided tour of the house.

The Maxey House is also participating in Texas Archeology Month, a month-long celebration of Texas’ archeology heritage observed each October. Archeology Day at the Maxey House is a free event with hands-on activities for kids and families on October 8 at 3:00 to 4:00. The Maxey House will also have two free outdoor exhibits that can be seen by visitors throughout the entire month. The first outdoor exhibit focuses on the historic structures that once stood on the grounds but are no longer there. Visitors can read more information on each of the structures by scanning QR codes placed next to each structure’s outline. The exhibit is located on site, 812 South Church Street in Paris, and can be explored seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The second exhibit is located at Evergreen Cemetery, 560 Evergreen Street in Paris, where visitors will be able to learn about the meanings behind different symbols on certain gravestones by scanning QR codes. Visitors can explore Evergreen Cemetery seven days a week from dawn until dusk.

For more information on these events, please contact the site at 903.785.5716, visit the site’s website at www.visitsambellmaxeyhouse.com, or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/visitsambellmaxeyhouse.

Sam Bell Maxey House State Historic Site, a Texas Historical Commission property, was built in 1868 in

the High Victorian Italianate-style as the home of Samuel Bell Maxey and his wife Marilda. Maxey served in the U.S.-Mexico War, was a Confederate general and two-term U.S. Senator. Members of the Maxey family lived in the house until 1966 and the restored house reflects almost 100 years of their continuous use. For more information visit www.visitsbmh.com.