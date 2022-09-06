Texas Heritage National Bank Header Cookoff Sep 2022
Maxey House Volunteer Informational Open House

 

Paris, Texas –– Calling all history lovers, community supporters, and students! The Maxey House is looking for volunteers to help with events, programs, archival projects, and more. Anyone interested in learning more about volunteering at the Maxey House is invited to a volunteer informational on Saturday, September 17 at 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Come and enjoy a self-guided tour of the Maxey House’s first floor and a refreshing root beer float.   Need more info? Give us a call at 903-785-5716. We look forward to seeing you!

