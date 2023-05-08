May 6th Election Results

In the Municipal Elections over the weekend, Larry Kessel claimed the Paris City council seat, defeating Steve Thompson 137–8. Angelia Rosser and Michael Turner became Clarksville ISD Board of Trustees.

In the Detroit City Election, incumbents Mayor Kenneth Snodgrass and City Councilwoman Faye Marshal received the most votes, and Tonya Clanton won the open seat on the council.

A total of 81 people voted in the Como-Pickton School board election. The four people who won seats on the board were DJ Carr, Brittney Wright Smith, Jim Murray, and Keith Monk.

Mt Vernon ISD Prop A and B passed, with Lynda Baird and Kyle Clayton receiving the most votes for trustee. However, voters in Pittsburg did not favor the school’s bond, and Bryan Berry won out for the school board. Chapel Hill Mt Pleasant’s bond election also failed.