McBride’s New Christmas Album in Today’s Nashville Insider

Dylan Scott tells Pop Culture Country that he hasn’t slept much since becoming a new dad. “I feel like I’m pretty good about being able to stay up all night and still function the next day, with little sleep. Being a dad, and going to sleep, and waking up at 2:00, and waking up at 4:00, and waking up at 6:00, it wears on you, big time.”

Thomas Rhett tells People magazine that his daughters are growing up fast. “It’s amazing how fast they grow. Before you become a dad, you talk to other dads and moms and everybody is like, ‘Dude, soak it in because it’s going to go fast.’ And somebody told me this quote: ‘The days are long and the years are short.’ I don’t think you fully understand what that means until you have kids.”

Russell Dickerson tells People magazine that he loved working with his wife, Kailey, on the video for ‘Blue Tacoma.’ “I love working with my wife because she understands me more than anyone else. She has impeccable vision and direction for everything we do.”

Radio.com claims Martina McBride is releasing a new holiday CD titled ”It’s The Holiday Season”. She says the disc will drop on October 19th. “It’s been exactly 20 years since I released White Christmas. With that album I wanted to make it classic and something that would stand the test of time, which I feel like it has done. I wanted to accomplish the same thing with It’s The Holiday Season, but with a different feel. So I decided to make most of the album with a big-band swing vibe that takes you back to the Sinatra, Dean Martin, Ella Fitzgerald records. We recorded more of the pop Christmas numbers that lend themselves to that kind of feel rather than the focusing on the hymns like we did with White Christmas. I think they are great companion pieces and my hope is that they will both be enjoyed for years to come.”

Hollywoodlife.com claims Carrie Underwood’s husband, Mike Fisher, is planning to be a hands-on dad with their second child now that he’s retired from hockey. A source tells the website; “Mike’s a super hands on dad as it is, but now that he’s retired from playing pro-hockey, he’s able to give even more. He’s such a good dad too. He has no problems changing diapers or getting up in the middle of the night. When Carrie goes on her tour next year after she has the baby, Mike is already planning to support her on the road. He will be going with her and bringing the kids. It’ll be the whole family hitting the road.”

Chris Lane tells The Gazette that he thought he’d be a baseball player before a singer. “I had so many knee injuries and I had knee surgeries that it just wasn’t meant to be. But it worked out for me. The connection between baseball and music for me is that I did both for fun. Once I was good enough to play guitar and sing, I took it to the next level. One thing led to another. I realized that I loved playing and singing. I never thought it would lead to a career but it happened.”