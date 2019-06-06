Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
McCurtain County Authorities Investigating Suspected Double Murder-Suicide

4 mins ago

 

McCurtain County authorities are investigating a suspected double murder-suicide involving a toddler and  the child’s parents. Idabel police report that a man identified as  22-year-old John Larry, came out of an Idabel apartment building at about 1am Tuesday  suffering from a gunshot wound. Twenty-one-year- old Lasharon Carter  then came out, apologized and then went back inside. There were two more gunshots and then officers found Carter and a 14- month- old- child inside. The child died at the scene and Larry and Carter died later.

