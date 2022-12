A McCurtain County man has pleaded guilty in federal court to willfully and maliciously injuring an 11-month-old child who was in his care in Indian Country. Jory L. Bullard was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal pending the imposition of sentencing. The case was prosecuted by the US Attorney because the victim is eligible for membership in a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crimes occurred in McCurtain County, within the boundaries of the Choctaw Nation Reservation.