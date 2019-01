https://www.facebook.com/McCurtainCountySheriffOffice/photos/a.459555761183965/574668526339354/?type=3&theater

The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing Broken Bow woman. Fifty-six-year-old Roxie Lenora Faizy was last seen in the Broken Bow area on January 25th. Anyone with information should call the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office at (580)286-3331.