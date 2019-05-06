McDonald’s Debuting High-Tech Menus Powered By Artificial Intelligence

McDonald’s is debuting high-tech menus that are powered by artificial intelligence at 700 of its locations across the country, which will be able to suggest items based on the time of day, the areas weather, or recent trends, and also suggest add-on items to go along with what you’ve ordered. The Daily Mail pointed to the combination of a cheeseburger with a hash brown that recently went viral on Reddit as an example of a trend that the new menus might suggest. McDonald’s said it hopes to also be able to add the artificial intelligence software to its apps and kiosks in the future, and they are also expected to be launched in its locations in other countries at some point.