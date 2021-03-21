" /> McKinney Man Sentenced For Sex Crimes Against Children – EastTexasRadio.com
McKinney Man Sentenced For Sex Crimes Against Children

5 hours ago

Rodney Lee Harrison
Hopkins County Jail

Fifty-one-year-old Rodney Lee Harrison of McKinney has been convicted by a Hopkins County jury of Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. The abuse occurred during a 1 ½ – 2 year period in Sulphur Springs and the Pickton area. He was sentenced by Judge Eddie Northcutt to 45 years in prison on the continuous sexual assault charge and 25 years on the indecency charge. Continuous sexual assault sentences must be served day for day and Harrison is not eligible for parole. SSPD Detective David Gilmore was the lead investigator in the case.

