Measles Update

The U-S has surpassed the one-thousand mark for measles cases — with Texas still accounting for the vast majority of those cases. There’s also an outbreak in Canada which has counted 1440 cases — and Mexico which has had nearly 1200 cases. The best way to avoid measles is to get the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. The first shot is recommended for kids between 12 and 15 months old and a second shot between 4 and 6 years old. The CDC says getting another shot as an adult is harmless if you’re concerned about diminishing immunity.

