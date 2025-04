Doctors in West Texas are battling both an outbreak of measles and a misinformation about the virus, which flooding social media… Pediatrician Dr. Ana Montanez has been explaining to families that Vitamin-A does nothing to prevent measles infection. It’s only used in controlled doses at the hospital to help children recover. And, even then, she says it does not work all the time. There have been 2 deaths in Texas from measles and nearly 600 confirmed cases.