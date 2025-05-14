Medical Golf Cart Donated To Area Student Athletes

Alliance Bank, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, and the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation have joined forces to protect the health of local student athletes. Alliance Bank has donated a medically equipped golf cart to the Sports Medicine program at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation worked with Alliance Bank and the hospital to facilitate the gift.

The cart will be used at area school sporting events to help the Athletic Trainers respond to injured students or fans and transport them for care.

“We want to keep our young people safe and healthy. We are happy to support our student athletes and CHRISTUS Mother Francis Hospital – Sulphur Springs with this gift,” said James Law, President and CEO of Alliance Bank.

In 2021, Alliance Bank donated the Mobile Athletic Training Room, known as MATR, to the hospital’s Sports Medicine program. Since then, the brightly decorated trailer has become a staple on the sidelines of many sporting events around the county. It provides a well-equipped space for athletic trainers and doctors to examine patients in a private, climate-controlled room.

“Thank you to Alliance Bank for this gift,” expressed Tracy Lott, Sports Medicine Coordinator for the CMF-SS Sports Medicine program. “This has been something we have needed in the Sports Medicine program for a while. It will allow us to better care for injured athletes in remote locations such as cross country meets, or to transport injured athletes to MATR for an X-Ray or exam.”

The medically outfitted golf cart will ride inside MATR to various events throughout Hopkins County. A portable X-ray machine donated by the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation, with proceeds from the 2023 Gala also travels in MATR during football season.

Foundation Chair Pam Black shared, “We are pleased to be a part of this gift that will accentuate the exceptional care our local student athletes and spectators already receive from the hospital’s Sports Medicine team. We are so appreciative of the generosity of Alliance Bank and their care for our community.”

For more information about the Foundation, please contact the office at 903-438-4799.

Photo:

Representatives of Alliance Bank, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, and the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation Board of Directors gathered at Alliance Bank for a photo to commemorate the donation of a medical golf cart to be used by the CMF-SS Sports Medicine Program. The golf cart will travel with the Mobile Athletic Training Room to area sporting and community events.

Celebrating the donation are front row, left to right, Jessica Kultgen, Pam Black, James Law, Tracy Lott, Jennifer Heitman, and Ruth Ann Crowson. Back row, left to right, Mickey McKenzie, Brad Johnson, Brandon Harry, Kenny Rogers, Bob Weaver, Joseph Crouch, Jason Thompson, Randy Bench, and Kevin Monk.