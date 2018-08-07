Medical Programs at PJC – Sulphur Springs Center

The Paris Junior College Workforce and Continuing Education Departments are offering three medical education programs at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center. Classes for Clinical Medical Assistant, Medication Aide, and Nurse Aide will begin in August at the Sulphur Springs campus.

A Medication Aide course will begin August 20 and continue through October 18. Classes will be meet from Monday through Thursday from noon to 4 p.m.

A Nurse Aide course will begin on August 27 and continue through October 9. Classes will meet from Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A Clinical Medical Assistant course will be conducted from August 31 through January 18. This class will meet on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information and to register for these classes, call 903-885-1232 or go by the campus located at 1137 Loop 301 East in Sulphur Springs.