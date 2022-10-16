Medicare Enrollment Now Open

Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period is here! Now’s the time to compare Medicare plans for 2023. Visit Medicare.gov through December 7 to compare programs and make any changes. If you change plans, your new coverage will start on January 1.

Why compare plans for next year? Plans change, and your healthcare needs or situation may have changed, too. Consider what benefits matter to you and find a Medicare plan that fits your needs.

When comparing plans, look at the estimated “Yearly Drug & Premium Cost.” A program with the lowest premium may not always provide the lowest total cost to you.

NOTE: If your income for 2022 is below $18,600 ($25,000 for married couples), you may be able to save on your monthly Medicare premiums and other out-of-pocket Medicare costs, including prescription drug costs. See if you qualify for Medicare Savings Programs and learn how to apply.

