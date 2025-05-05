Cypress Basin Hospice 2024 Header
Meeting Set for the Hopkins County Breast Cancer Support Group

 

 

The Hopkins County Breast Cancer Support Group will meet again May 12. Anyone who has had breast cancer or gynecological cancer is welcome. Jo Beth Brewer, Dena Lloyd, Carolyn McKinney, Gayle Macmeekin, and Vickie Pickel are pictured chatting during the last meeting. Meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. at 113 Airport Road.

Sulphur Springs, Texas – The next monthly meeting of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Breast Cancer Support Group is set for May May12. Meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. the second Monday of the month in the Medical Plaza Conference Room, 113 Airport Road. The conference room is the first door on the left in the freestanding building on the southeast corner of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. 

This month, a friend of the support group will be providing cookies for the ladies to decorate together. This activity should be a good opportunity for casual conversation, building camaraderie, and enjoying something fun and carefree. 

Other activities of the support group typically include sharing cancer stories, discussing treatments, writing cards for homebound cancer patients, and sharing prayer requests.

Anyone who has ever had breast cancer or a gynecological cancer is encouraged to take part in this opportunity to fellowship with others who have shared similar experiences. Attendees are welcome to bring a friend along as they get to know the group. 

Light refreshments will be provided and a door prize winner will be drawn. Door prizes consist of a combination of donated items and items purchased by the Foundation such as books, journals, scarves, devotionals, and tea towels.

The Hopkins County Breast Cancer Support Group is a part of the Foundation’s offerings of In My Closet. In My Closet provides free wigs, breast prosthetics, mastectomy bras, scarves, wig care, and hats for breast cancer patient and survivors in Hopkins County.

To make an appointment with In My Closet or to learn more about the Breast Cancer Support Group, contact the Foundation at (903) 438-4799 or [email protected].

 

