Mega Church Pastor Resigns After Sexual Abuse Allegations

Gateway Church founder Robert Morris has resigned after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her beginning when she was just 12 years old. The accuser, now 54, says she brought up her allegations more than once to Gateway Church leaders. In the past, Morris had admitted to an extramarital relationship with what he called a “young lady.” Church elders say they had no idea she was only 12 years old.
Related Articles
MPHS Students Help Victim Of Shark Attack
2 hours ago
Paris Police Report For Thursday, June 20
2 hours ago
Wind Turbine Lawsuit Headed To Trial
8 hours ago
FEMA Scam Alert
9 hours ago