Memorial Scholarship Fund Established To Honor Sulphur Springs High School Student

8 mins ago

Sam Kopal

A scholarship fund has been established to honor the memory of Sam Kopal, the Sulphur Springs High School student killed in an ATV crash in Oklahoma Tuesday. Donations may be made electronically to the Sam Kopal Scholarship Fund on the Sulphur Springs ISD Education Foundation website, or a check may be made out to SS Education Foundation, SSISD, 631 Connally St., Sulphur Springs TX 75482.

Visitation: Thursday 6pm – 8pm   Murray -Orwosky Funeral Home

Funeral: Friday 1pm  Sulphur Springs High School Auditorium

Graveside: Private

 

