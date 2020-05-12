Memorial Service In Paris For Officers Who Died In Line of Duty

From Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley

The local law enforcement community has responded to the unique circumstance of providing a memorial service remembering those officers killed in the line of duty while in the midst of a pandemic.

We will gather in front of the Eifel Tower on the grounds of the Love Civic Center on Friday, May 15. A static display of vehicles from law enforcement agencies in Lamar County will be set around the memorial wreath. The service begins at 6:30 PM.

Due to social distancing guidelines, we ask that those in attendance remain in their vehicle on the parking lot and tune to 90.7 FM from which the prayer, remarks and reading of the fallen is to be broadcast.

We hope that you can take time to attend and help us all remember the officers who have paid the ultimate price. Program listed below:

Peace Officer Memorial Service

May 15th, 2019- Love Civic Center

Paris Texas

A combined Color Guard of Lamar County Officers – Static Posting

National Anthem

Placing of the Wreath – A lone officer will place the wreath

Opening Prayer

Welcome – Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass

Reading of the Names of the Local Fallen

(Officers names listed on the back of this page)

Rifle Volley – Paris Police Honor Guard

TAPS and Amazing Grace

Benediction – Chief Bob Hundley, Paris Police Department

Lamar County Fallen Officers

Lamar County Deputy Sheriff Matt Green

EOW March 1, 1867

Paris Police Officer William Albright

EOW December 4, 1874

Lamar County Sheriff James Black

EOW November 16, 1884

Lamar County Deputy Sheriff Henry Clay Davis

EOW December 27, 1885

Blossom City Marshal Ben J. Hill

EOW October 19, 1902

Paris Police Officer William Cliff Schultz

EOW March 6, 1904

Lamar County Precinct 1 Deputy Constable William Robert Draper

EOW February 5, 1909

Paris Police Officer Duane Cross

EOW July 20, 1920

Lamar County Sheriff Chief Deputy George Robertson

EOW Sept. 10, 1940

Texas ABC Agent Delbert Pearson

EOW January 18, 1973

Paris Police Officer David Roberts

EOW Sept. 21, 1985

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Jeffery Nichols

EOW March 26, 2016