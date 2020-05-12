Memorial Service In Paris For Officers Who Died In Line of Duty

From Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley
The local law enforcement community has responded to the unique circumstance of providing a memorial service remembering those officers killed in the line of duty while in the midst of a pandemic.
We will gather in front of the Eifel Tower on the grounds of the Love Civic Center on Friday, May 15. A static display of vehicles from law enforcement agencies in Lamar County will be set around the memorial wreath. The service begins at 6:30 PM.
Due to social distancing guidelines, we ask that those in attendance remain in their vehicle on the parking lot and tune to 90.7 FM from which the prayer, remarks and reading of the fallen is to be broadcast.
We hope that you can take time to attend and help us all remember the officers who have paid the ultimate price. Program listed below:
Peace Officer Memorial Service
May 15th, 2019- Love Civic Center
Paris Texas
A combined Color Guard of Lamar County Officers – Static Posting
National Anthem
Placing of the Wreath – A lone officer will place the wreath
Opening Prayer
Welcome – Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass
Reading of the Names of the Local Fallen
(Officers names listed on the back of this page)
Rifle Volley – Paris Police Honor Guard
TAPS and Amazing Grace
Benediction – Chief Bob Hundley, Paris Police Department
Lamar County Fallen Officers
Lamar County Deputy Sheriff Matt Green
EOW March 1, 1867
Paris Police Officer William Albright
EOW December 4, 1874
Lamar County Sheriff James Black
EOW November 16, 1884
Lamar County Deputy Sheriff Henry Clay Davis
EOW December 27, 1885
Blossom City Marshal Ben J. Hill
EOW October 19, 1902
Paris Police Officer William Cliff Schultz
EOW March 6, 1904
Lamar County Precinct 1 Deputy Constable William Robert Draper
EOW February 5, 1909
Paris Police Officer Duane Cross
EOW July 20, 1920
Lamar County Sheriff Chief Deputy George Robertson
EOW Sept. 10, 1940
Texas ABC Agent Delbert Pearson
EOW January 18, 1973
Paris Police Officer David Roberts
EOW Sept. 21, 1985
Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Jeffery Nichols
EOW March 26, 2016