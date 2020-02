Justin Bryant

Troy Michael Wright

Deputies arrested two men in Hopkins County for violating their probations. Reportedly, 20-year-old Justin Arley Bryant was arrested for Violating the Probation he was on for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and 44-year-old Troy Michael Wright, of Forney, was charged with Violating the Probation he was on for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.