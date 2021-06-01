" /> Mesquitoes In Greenville Test Positive for West Nile Virus – EastTexasRadio.com
Mesquitoes In Greenville Test Positive for West Nile Virus

8 hours ago

Trapped mosquitoes in the Turtle Creek area tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Trucks will be spraying Wednesday, June 2, Thursday, June 3, and Friday, June 4, starting approximately 6:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., weather permitting. The spraying will take about 3-4 hours.
It is recommended that citizens stay indoors during this time. To avoid mosquito bites, apply insect repellent on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors.

Use an EPA registered insect repellent such as those containing DEET. Permethrin sprayed on clothing provides protection through several washes. Products with a higher percentage of DEET
as active ingredient generally give longer protection.

For more preventive measures visit http://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/index.aspx?NID=720

Don’t spray repellent on skin under clothing. Don’t use permethrin on skin. For details on when and how to apply repellent, visit www.cdc.gov/westnile

