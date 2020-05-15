Message from First Baptist Church, Mt Pleasant

From First Baptist Church Mt Pleasant

We have reached the mid-point of the month of May and we are continuing to act on a community health situation that is changing daily. In the last week,

testing has become more available in our area. As more people are tested, more positive results for COVID-19 are being reported. In thelast week, we experienced our first death as a direct result of the

virus.

What does all of this mean for us as we move forward? We have a good strategy in place for our Sunday worship gatherings. We will continue to gather at 9:00 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. We will not be providing child care or Sunday School in the building.

We will continue to stream our services on Facebook Live, our church website, and K-Lake 97.7 FM. We are developing a strategy to add additional ministries/opportunities when the time is right. For the time

being, we will continue the present strategy. We are asking that you wear a mask when you come to the worship services in our building. Social distancing will be practiced in the auditorium. Hand sanitizer will continue to be made available at the entrances to the auditorium. We will clean the common areas of the building between the two worship

services.

Thank you for your understanding, careful actions, and stewardship during these challenging days.