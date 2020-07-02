Message From Lamar County Chamber on Fourth of July Firework Show

The annual fireworks are still set to take place. We have made a few changes that we feel are important to keep people as safe as possible. We will not have food trucks or vendors at the Civic Center. We do ask that people social distance themselves from other family groups if you are in attendance to hear the Municipal Band. THere will not be food trucks or vendors at the fireworks The band can be heard on 106.9 if you would like to listen on air. Multiple locations throughout Paris will give you great view of the fireworks. Mayor Steve Clifford urges everyone to practice social distancing between family groups at the fireworks and the band concert.