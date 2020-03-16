" /> Message from the StateComptroller Re: COVID 19 – EastTexasRadio.com
At the Comptroller’s office, the health and well-being of our taxpayers, employees and communities is our top priority. We understand the concern and uncertainty you may be experiencing surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) and are committed to being responsive to the needs of our taxpayers as the situation evolves.

We strongly encourage you to use our online tools, tutorials and other resources for tax services and establish 24/7 account access at comptroller.texas.gov/webfile. 

You can access your webfile account anytime and submit your sales tax reports, make payments, change your on-file mailing address, close a business location and more. It’s easier and faster (in most cases) to manage your Webfile account digitally, especially given call wait times may be longer than usual.

