Mexican Government Complains Of Increased Border Inspections

The Mexican government says renewed Texas truck inspections at the Brownsville-Matamoros crossings have caused delays as long as 27 hours for shipments crossing the border. The dispute echoes a similar move by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022 that caused massive traffic backups along the border. Abbott has claimed Texas performs such inspections to stop the smuggling of migrants and drugs, but in 2022 inspectors didn’t report finding any.
