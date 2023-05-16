Hess Lawn Mower Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Mexican Government Complains Of Increased Border Inspections

CBP Photo

The Mexican government says renewed Texas truck inspections at the Brownsville-Matamoros crossings have caused delays as long as 27 hours for shipments crossing the border. The dispute echoes a similar move by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022 that caused massive traffic backups along the border. Abbott has claimed Texas performs such inspections to stop the smuggling of migrants and drugs, but in 2022 inspectors didn’t report finding any.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     