Mexican National Sentenced for East Texas Drug Trafficking

MARSHALL, Texas – A 20-year-old Mexican national has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown today.

Benigno Guzman Ortiz pleaded guilty on May 21, 2018, to possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 58 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap.

According to information presented in court, on Sep. 29, 2017, Ortiz was stopped for a traffic violation in Cass County, Texas. During the stop, law enforcement officers requested consent to search the van Ortiz was driving. Ortiz gave consent and the search revealed 15 bundles of methamphetamine concealed within the rear hatch of the van. Ortiz was arrested and admitted that he had been recruited to drive the van containing methamphetamine from Houston to Texarkana, Arkansas. Ortiz was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 18, 2017, and charged with drug trafficking violations.

his case was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol and Criminal Investigations Division and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble.