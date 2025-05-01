Mexican National Sentenced In East Texas Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

PLANO, Texas –A Mexican national has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Abe McGlothin, Jr.

Willy Armando Ramirez-Garcia, 34, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 320 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle on May 1, 2025.

According to information presented in court, from January 2021 to May 2021, Ramirez-Garcia was illegally in the United States, but operated as the leader of a methamphetamine trafficking organization in Texas. The group was responsible for smuggling liquid methamphetamine into the U.S. from Mexico by using bladders hidden within diesel tanks of commercial tractor trailers. The liquid methamphetamine would be transported to the North Texas area where it was then converted into crystal methamphetamine. The methamphetamine was stored at a stash house in Dallas where it would be retrieved by couriers for distribution in kilogram quantities.

In January 2021, the investigation revealed that the drug trafficking organization included a local narcotics broker, Rosa Velasco De Ballin, her source of supply, Ivan Dejesus Suastes-Cruz, and other co-conspirators, operating from a stash house in Dallas, and a ranch in Kemp, where the methamphetamine was “cooked.” Angel Rodriguez-Campuzano was identified as a distributor working for Suastes-Cruz. It was also determined that Suastes-Cruz and co-conspirators, Juan Fuentez and German Zapata, worked at the direction of Ramirez-Garcia. They assisted in transporting and distributing the methamphetamine, finding buyers, and obtaining properties to store and manufacture the methamphetamine. As a result, a search warrant was obtained for the stash house in Dallas, where approximately 40 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 25 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine were found. The ranch in Kemp was also searched and a meth conversion lab was discovered. In all, agents seized 66 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 25 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine. For their involvement, these co-defendants were previously sentenced to the following terms of imprisonment: De Ballin – 168 months; Rodriguez-Campuzano-295 months; Suastes-Cruz – 240 months; Fuentez – 300 months; and Zapata – 270 months.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, and Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Wes Wynne.