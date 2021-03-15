Mexican State Announces New Tourism Tax for 2021

Heading south of the border for a little sun-kissed get away from everything? It’s going to cost you a bit more. Beginning April 1, anyone who travels into the Mexican state of Quintana Roo will now have to pay a new tourist tax. That means if you plan on visiting some hot-spot destinations like Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Cozumel, and Tulum, prepare to pay an extra $11. The U.S. State officials announced they would collect the money at the airport or online, either when booking the ticket or on a soon-to-launch website called visitax. The funds raised will help fund more tourism industry development in the state.