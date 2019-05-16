Mibo Fresh Foods LLC recalls salad with chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2019 – MIBO Fresh Foods LLC, a Fort Worth, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 1,460 pounds of salad with chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains anchovies, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The ready-to-eat Chef salad with chicken items was produced on May 10 and May 13, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: 9.65 oz. of clear plastic packages containing “HEB MEAL SIMPLE CHEF SALAD with Homestyle Ranch Dressing” and “Best By” dates of 05-18-19 and 05-20-19 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST P-27399” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail stores in Texas. ­

The problem was discovered by a retail store when the mislabeled products were being unboxed to be placed on the retail store shelves.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make sure that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Debbie Patterson, Business Development, MIBO Fresh Foods LLC, at (817) 882-9600. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Uzor Nwoko, President, MIBO Fresh Foods LLC, at (817) 882-9600.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.