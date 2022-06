A massive migrant caravan making its way through Mexico is one the largest in years. It comes as leaders meet for the Summit of the Americas, and Congressman Henry Cuellar says there need to talk about migrant processing centers in Central America. The Texas Democrat says it doesn’t make sense to allow 100-percent of the migrants into the country when less than ten percent qualify for asylum. Many migrants in this caravan come from Venezuela, which is collapsing from poverty and violence.