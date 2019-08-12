Miley and Liam Split in Today’s Hollywood Gossip Report

TMZ says Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have separated after being together for 10 years. They married last December. Miley and Brody Jenner’s estranged wife, Kaitlin Carter, were recently spotted kissing on a boat in Lake Como, Italy.

Liam and Miley’s representative released a statement saying, “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

A source tells People magazine, “This split isn’t shocking to people who are actually with them every day. After they reunited, everyone thought they were this ‘perfect’ couple, but they still had a lot of issues. They’re not on the same page when it comes to a lot of fundamental things that make a relationship work. It’s not surprising at all.”

The Irish Mirror claims Brody tweeted, “Watch out. Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”

Miley responded, “Go take a nap in your truck and cool off.”

The Daily Mail claims Buckingham Palace is going after several companies that are using fake quotes and Meghan Markle’s pictures to sell diet pills and Keto weight loss plans.

One fake quote from Meghan reads, ”I am no different from any other women in the world. Post pregnancy my body had lost its shape. But, with Keto body tone I came back. No women deserve to be out of shape.”

The companies are posting ‘before’ and ‘after’ pictures of Meghan to show a weight loss difference.

Hollywoodlife.com claims Caitlyn Jenner wished her daughter Kylie a happy 22nd birthday on Saturday by accidentally posting a picture of her sister, Kendall. Caitlin captioned the baby shot with, “Life was so simple back then, but life is so good today. Happy birthday to my little baby @kyliejenner.”

The Daily Beast claims a Chicago police officer is under investigation for driving Hulk Hogan to his plane at O’Hare International Airport. A video shows The Hulkster in the front seat of the police car as the officer speeds down a tarmac with his lights and siren on.

The police released a statement that says, “The activity and behavior demonstrated in that video poses a significant risk to the officers and overall aviation safety on the airfield,” Guglielmi said. “The superintendent was furious about what he saw.”

Hogan can be heard in the video saying,“My Uber’s got a siren.”

The Star Magazine claims Lady Gaga may be dating sound engineer Dan Horton to make Bradley Cooper jealous. A source tells the magazine, ”Cooper is the one who holds the key to her heart. Gaga knows how to play the game. She’s dating Dan in a bid to make Bradley realize what he’s missing.”

OK! magazine says Shaquille O’Neal recently tried flirting with Halle Berry again on Instagram. He kissed a pillow that had an image of her on it.

She responded, “BOY not again. You better quit the shenanigans or imma call your mama,”

OK! magazine claims Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have allegedly been having low key dinners at her house. A source tells the magazine, “They love hanging out on the patio, listening to music and talking about life. Brad let Jen know how sorry he was for everything that happened, and told her that if he could take it all back, he would. Pitt’s apology made Aniston realize that it’s truly time to put the past aside and to start seeing Brad fully for who he really is, a nice guy who messed up royally.”

Female First claims Chef Gordon Ramsay wants to build a $50,000 igloo on his UK property. Plans call for a bed, a kitchen, a living room, a toilet and insulated floors. David and Victoria Beckham bought an igloo and sauna for their home .

Kid Rock recently ripped Taylor Swift with the following tweet: ”Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl. Kid Rock”

The Daily Beast exposed Kid Rock after he made his comments about Taylor. They say he grew up on a luxurious estate in Macomb County, Michigan because his father, millionaire Bill Ritchie, owns several car dealerships. His family had apple orchards, tennis courts and horse stables on their estate.

Sheryl Crow tweeted, ”Spread love. Not hate. End of subject.”

Kacey Musgraves’ Twitter account was hacked on Saturday. The hacker tweeted that he liked Kid Rock’s post about Taylor

People magazine says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off the school year in England by posting a quote from Princess Diana. It was meant to inspire students and read, “Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you. Words have the power to inspire, which is why we’re happy to share some of our favourite quotes. From members of the public to public figures, from teachers and students to young leaders, we begin with a quote from Diana, Princess of Wales.”