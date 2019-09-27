Miley’s Mom Upset About Her Phone Obsession in Today’s Hollywood Report

Blabbermouth claims Twisted Sister lead singer Dee Snider blasted the NFL yesterday for hiring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to perform at halftime of the Super Bowl.

He Tweeted, ”@shakira and @jlo for this year’s @nfl halftime show!? Once again the great heavy music that rocks the stadiums week after week, game after game is completely ignored. I guess we don’t shake our ass enough!!

”Hey @NFL! Your go-to songs at EVERY game are metal: Enter Sandman, Cum On Feel the Noise, Thunder, Crazy Train, We’re Not Gonna Take It, We Are the Champions, Final Countdown, I Wanna Rock, We Will Rock You, Welcome to Jungle. NONE of those bands have EVER played half-time show!”

TMZ claims Landmark Theaters is prohibiting anyone from dressing like The Joker. The film hits theatres next Thursday. Landmark CEO Ted Mundorff says, “We are not allowing costumes, face painting or masks by either our employees or guests.”

The NY Post says Miley Cyrus and her family were recently on a vacation when her mother called her disgusting and a bratty Millennial for refusing to put down her smartphone to look at a breathtaking view. Miley Instagrammed; “My mom just called me ‘disgusting. There was a gorgeous sunset and I was inside on my phone ‘serving content.’ I t’s hard to get in trouble once you’re an adult but she said I looked like a ‘bratty millennial,’ which I do, but is it bad if I like the pic and wanna post? Is that worst?”

Inside Edition says yesterday was Bill Cosby’s one year anniversary behind bars. His spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, tells the TV show that he has lost 33 pounds. “He has a washboard stomach. He is doing amazingly well. He is just someone who is mentally strong.”

Cosby’s wife has yet to visit him in jail.

OK! magazine claims Sylvester Stallone allegedly believes that he should receive an Oscar nomination for starring in ”Rambo: Last Blood.” A source tells the magazine, “Sly feels like his performance in this film is one of the most extreme and impressive of his career. So he’s been hitting up all his A-List buddies, like Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, to show them the movie and get people talking. It’s a very intense movie and totally worthy of Sly’s legacy. He really put in the time and effort to make his performance in this film the best in the series – and it shows.”

Eddie Murphy tells the NY Times that he will not be wearing a red leather jumpsuit when he films his new stand-up comedy specials for Netflix. “Nah, man, you can’t wear a leather suit at 58. If you watched Raw or Delirious. I don’t sweat. There was a time when I was at the center of everything, what I was doing, and how funny I was and how popular. I’m not at the center. Now my kids are and everything revolves around them.”

Radar Online claims a former Jerry Springer Show staffer says he will not be able to be honorable as a judge on his new daytime show. The website quotes the staffer as saying, “Jerry Springer is morally bankrupt. Producing his show in the late ’90s was only a small part of our jon. Our real job was to get pretty girls for Jerry to sleep with. Besides that, most of the guests were fake. The people making the show knew it — and didn’t care. Jerry has abused his power and celebrity for years to take advantage of people. Is that the sort of person you want to stand in front of in a TV courtroom?”

In Touch Weekly Magazine claims Felicity Huffman is terrified of going to jail for 14 days. A source tells the magazine, “She terrified of being locked up. She’s afraid she may get picked on because she’s a celebrity and hates the thought of being away from her family. She just wants to get it over with. She’s doing the utmost to make up for her mistakes and be a better person. The whole ordeal has made her reflect on her life and learn a lot.”

The Desperate Housewives star received the sentence for paying someone $15,000 to boost her daughter’s SAT scores

Hugh Jackman tells Closer Weekly Magazine that he has been banned from his 14 year-old daughter’s dance class. “My daughter does dance and I go watch her. But after ‘The Greatest Showman’, I had 60 young girls in their tutus coming up to be and my daughter says, ‘You are not coming to dance again!'”