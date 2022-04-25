Military Spouse Appreciation May 6-8

Military Spouse Appreciation Day honors the contributions, support, and sacrifices made by the spouses of active-duty military and veterans. America’s military spouses are the backbone of the families who support our troops during mission, deployment, reintegration, and reset. The commitment and support spouses provide help keep our country strong and safe.

“Any extra support or recognition that those serving show their spouses can go a long way toward making them feel strong and understood.,” said Navy veteran and Chairwoman of the Texas Veterans Commission, Laura Koerner. “As an active-duty Naval officer, and later as a military spouse, I can appreciate how essential support at home can be. My ability to take care of matters at home gave my husband the freedom to concentrate on his military mission.”

They invite veterans and active duty to celebrate their spouses by sharing a photo on a special Texas Veterans Commission Facebook page post from May 6-8. Visit https://www.facebook.com/texasveteranscommission/.

In the meantime, you can find resources and benefits for military spouses, families, and active-duty military members in Texas at https://www.tvc.texas.gov/active_duty/.

Helping veterans starts here. The Texas Veterans Commission advocates for and provides superior service to veterans that will significantly improve the quality of life for all veterans, their families, and survivors. In addition, the TVC assists veterans with receiving their benefits provide funding to agencies that provide direct services to veterans, and administers the Hazlewood Act education benefits. Learn more at www.tvc.texas.gov.