Mill and Inlay Work Begins on Loop 286 in Paris begins Aug. 7.

Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that mill and inlay maintenance work on Loop 286 in Paris begins Aug. 7.

Contractor R.K. Hall LLC was awarded the contract for this work, valued at more than $323,000. The work on Loop 286 in Paris is part of a larger, $4.4 million maintenance contract for locations throughout the Paris District. Weather permitting, the work at select locations on Loop 286 should conclude on or before Aug. 15, officials said.

Affected locations include: Northwest Ramp at Lamar Avenue; Westbound main lanes at Lamar Avenue; Westbound shoulder between FM 195 and Stillhouse Road; Northwest ramp at FM 195; and Westbound main lanes between Stillhouse Road and US 271 North.

The contractor anticipates beginning work at FM 195 and the Northwest Loop 286 ramp. This ramp could be closed for a short while during the day while the work is completed, but will be open to traffic again by the end of the work day, officials said.

Work at these locations will require temporary daytime lane closures. The contractor anticipates working at night on the Northwest Ramp of Loop 286 at Lamar Avenue on Aug. 12, but this ramp will be closed while the work is underway. Traffic at this location should use the Pine Mill Road exit instead, officials said.

Motorists who frequent these locations on Loop 286 are asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel cautiously through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.