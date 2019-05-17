Mill & Inlay Pavement Repairs Underway in Lamar, Red River Counties

Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that spot mill and inlay pavement repairs began May 15 on several roads in Lamar and Red River Counties.

Contractor Richard Drake Construction Company LP, Powderly, Texas, was awarded the contract to complete this project valued at more than $1.2 million. The target completion date for this project is late June 2019, officials said.

Contractor crews will mill off the existing worn pavement surface and install a new pavement surface layer. The project to complete these spot pavement repairs will require lane closures, but access to adjacent properties will be maintained and affected roadways will be open to traffic at all times.

These roads will be affected by the mill and inlay project in Lamar County: BU 271C (Main and Monroe Street) in Deport; US 271 north near Love’s truck stop; FM 195, from Spur 139 to CR 44430; US 82, from the Fannin-Lamar County line to FM 1510. These roads will be affected in Red River County: US 82 and FM 1149.

Motorists who travel regularly in these areas should remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.