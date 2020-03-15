Miller Grove ISD Meal Plan During COVID-19

From Miller Grove ISD Superintendent Steve Johnson

During this time of extended closure, MGISD wants to do what we can to make sure that our students are getting breakfast and lunch during the week. We are offering this service to ALL students in the Miller Grove District.

For bus route students:

Your bus will be delivering breakfast and a sack lunch between 9:30 and 11 a.m. The driver will have a form to get your name, a number of students, address, etc.

For non-bus route students:

You can pick up the same meal behind the cafeteria between 9:30 and 11:00 am.

We will be compiling a list of total lunches so we know how many to make each day. There will be a form on our website for you to complete or you can contact us to let us know if you want to take advantage of this meal service.

Steve Johnson siohnson@mgisd.net

Gary Billingsley gbillingsley@mgisd.net

Jaime Fox ifox@mgisd.net

IMPORTANT: We need all MG families to go to mgisd.net and complete the technology survey so we know what we need if we do have to cancel school longer than this week which may lead to some form of online classes.