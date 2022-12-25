ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Mark Patrick Header 2020
cypress basin hospice
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Young Title Company Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header

Mims Water Supply Issues Boil Water Notice

Mims Water Supply Corporation issued a boil water notice for parts of Marion County because of a water line break on FM 729.

Mims Water Supply Corporation said that customers in the following areas should boil water:

  • East of Oak Valley Lane on FM 729 to the Alley Creek Park area
  • All County roads off of FM 729 within this service area
  • Deer Cove Subdivision
  • Woodland Shores Subdivision
  • Locks Mountain Subdivision
  • Alley Creek Park

Mims Water Supply Corporation added that they won’t be able to test the water until Tuesday, Dec. 27, and the results won’t be available until Wednesday, Dec. 28. That means the boil water notice will be in effect at least until then.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     