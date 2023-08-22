Mineola Country Club Destroyed By Fire

Fire officials say the Mineola Country Club is a total loss after an early Monday morning fire. The fire call came in around 12:30 am, and the structure was fully involved when crews arrived. It took about three to four hours to extinguish the blaze. The flames didn’t touch the golf course and swimming pool, but officials said the fire destroyed the building.
