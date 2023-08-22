ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header

Mineola Country Club Destroyed By Fire

The Mineola Fire Department was assisted by multiple agencies fighting the Mineola Country Club Fire last night. The building was a total loss. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the Mineola Country Club is a total loss after an early Monday morning fire. The fire call came in around 12:30 am, and the structure was fully involved when crews arrived. It took about three to four hours to extinguish the blaze. The flames didn’t touch the golf course and swimming pool, but officials said the fire destroyed the building.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     