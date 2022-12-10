Mineola Man Accused Of Killing Cat

Raymond David Phillips

An indictment accuses Raymond David Phillips, 31, of Mineola, of killing a cat last September and using the animal’s head to assault the pet’s owner in Oklahoma. He is facing multiple charges in federal court, and Thursday was in Gregg County Jail Thursday. The federal indictment charges Phillips with arson, cruelty to animals, animal crushing, and simple assault. It states that Phillips willfully, maliciously tortured, and killed a person’s cat on Sept. 3 this year in Oklahoma. He then threw the cat’s head at the pet owner. In addition, the indictment states that Phillips burned personal property used in interstate commerce and an activity affecting interstate commerce.