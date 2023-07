Timothy Nall

A Baptist church pastor in Mineola was arrested Monday on indecency charges with a child. Timothy Nall, 68, is accused of inappropriately touching a four-year-old congregation member on May 18. Nall was a pastor at the Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church in Mineola, and a witness allegedly saw him inappropriately placing his hand on a girl with her mother while in the church. Nall is in Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.